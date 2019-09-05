Joyful Sound Productions will continue an Indianapolis staple this year with the 27th annual Gospel Music Explosion, featuring Dorinda Clark-Cole, the Canton Spirituals, local Bishop Leonard Scott and more. The concert is 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Pike Performing Arts Center, 6701 Zionsville Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Clark-Cole, who also plays the piano and organ, will headline the concert. She’s best known as a member of her family vocal group, The Clark Sisters, a gospel group with four of her sisters. Clark-Cole has been performing since the early 1970s, but she didn’t release her first solo album, “Dorinda Clark-Cole,” until 2002. She’s released a total of five albums, most recently in 2015.
Clark-Cole has been evangelizing and doing speaking engagements for about 20 years, and she’s the host of TCT Network’s “Dorinda Show.” Clark-Cole founded Lifeline Productions, which hosts an annual conference with the goal of educating a new generation of ministers.
Regarded as the pioneers of the traditional gospel music genre, the Canton Spirituals have added and lost members since the group formed in 1943 in Mississippi. The group is fronted by Harvey Watkins Jr., whose father was an original member.
Reginald Barney founded Joyful Sound Productions in 1992, and a gospel music concert in the fall has been one of the organization’s main events. Along with offering a good time for gospel music fans, it’s one way to usher in the Circle City Classic football game on Sept. 28, when Jackson State University and Kentucky State University will play at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Concert tickets are $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP at joyfulsoundproductions.com, and $1 from each ticket sold goes toward the Joyful Sound Productions scholarship fund. You can also call 317-319-0494.
GOSPEL MUSIC EXPLOSION
The 27th annual Gospel Music Explosion will feature the Canton Spirituals, Dorinda Clark-Cole, comedian Willie Brown and more. A portion of each ticket sold goes toward the Joyful Sound Productions scholarship fund.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 13, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Pike Performing Arts Center, 6701 Zionsville Road
Tickets: $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP at joyfulsoundproductions.com
