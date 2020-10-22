Halloween won’t be quite the same this year since health officials are advising against traditional trick-or-treating, but there are still options for families to take advantage of this season.
Creepy poetry
The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will host “An Evening of Creepy Poetry,” featuring performers from the Candlelight Theatre. Guests will go room to room through the National Historic Landmark home of President Benjamin Harrison.
Performances will start every 15 minutes with 10 shows daily. The event is recommended for children ages 10 and older.
Readings will be limited to six to eight people per slot. Masks and social distancing will be required, and actors also will wear masks.
• When: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 25
• Where: Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, 1230 N. Delaware St.
• Tickets: $10.95 online
• Learn more here
Indy Scream Park
Indy Scream Park has six attractions this year. Backwoods features a family that has spent generations guarding its corner of a national park. Those who venture into the attraction will have to navigate through dark trails as they come across members of the Tate family.
Zombie Paintball Assault is new this year and gives customers the chance to take aim at the living dead from Zombie Assault Vehicles. Tickets for the attraction are sold separately from general admission and vary in price depending on the package. Participants must sign a waiver, and minors must have a signature from a parent or guardian.
Other attractions are Nightmare Factory Blackout, Killgore’s Circus, Zombieland Unchained and Mutation.
All customers must wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible, and all customers must pass a temperature check before entering.
• When: Now through Nov. 7; hours vary
• Where: Indy Scream Park, 5211 S. New Columbus Road, Anderson
• Tickets: Prices vary online
Vampire Run
There probably aren’t many people who consider it a priority to wake up early on Halloween morning and run a 5-kilometer race, but you’re in luck if that happens to be your idea of fun.
The Vampire Run will take participants along the Pennsy Trail, and participants 21 and older get a free beer at the end.
• When: 10 a.m. Oct. 31
• Where: Black Acre Brewing Co. Garden, 5529 Bonna Ave.
• Tickets: $35 online
• Learn more here
Headless Horseman and corn maze
Conner Prairie will continue to deliver some of the more iconic Halloween attractions in the Indianapolis area with its corn maze and Headless Horseman hayride.
There are three corn mazes to choose from: The Puzzle Maze is family friendly, the Kids’ Maze is shorter for children, and the Haunted Maze is inspired by ghost stories of the region.
Guests must wear masks in all areas, and advance tickets are required for the hayride.
• When: Days and hours vary
• Where: Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers
• Tickets: Prices vary online
Don’t want to go out?
Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box recently made some recommendations for how to stay safe during Halloween. Low-risk activities include carving pumpkins at home and setting up scavenger hunts outside. Families could also organize a mini-trick-or-treating experience in the home instead of walking outside house to house.
You can also take advantage of streaming services to watch Halloween-themed movies and series. Revisit the classics such as “Candyman” and “Night of the Living Dead,” or catch something newer such as “The Haunting of Bly Manor” on Netflix.
