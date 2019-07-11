Take! Me out to the — yoga mat?
The Indianapolis Indians will partner with Sun King Brewery and Indy Yoga Movement for Yoga in the Outfield, an interactive yoga workout led by Invoke Studios at 11:45 a.m. July 21 at Victory Field, 501 W. Maryland St.
Charlie Henry, Indians director of communications, said the fun event gives participants a unique place to practice yoga, through overlooking downtown Indianapolis. Victory Field gates will open at 11 a.m.
Anyone with a ticket to that day’s Indians game against the Durham Bulls can participate in the event. Water will be provided, and participants must bring their own yoga mat in order to access the field. The morning will consist of fun yoga exercises accessible for all ages.
This will be the fourth year of Yoga in the Outfield, and according to Henry the event has proven to be successful.
Invoke studios, a local yoga studio with two Indianapolis locations, will lead the event. The studio offers different types of yoga, Pilates and workshops.
Invoke Studios Director of Operations, Jillian McAfee, will be running the yoga session. McAfee said the event will be in a beautiful atmosphere full of family-friendly fun.
“The yoga scene in Indianapolis continues to grow,” McAfee said. “People come from all over to practice throughout the city.”
Not familiar with anything that has to do with yoga? No problem. The class will have something for every expertise.
According to Henry, community engagement is essential for the Indians organization. “We have been around Indianapolis for so long, so we feel like we have a solid reputation as a partner,” Henry said. “We want to provide something special for our fans.”
The Indians have several other community-based events coming up this summer. Thirsty Thursdays include discounted Pepsi and domestic brew products. A dollar from each brew is donated to a local nonprofit organization, such as the Special Olympics.
Bark in the Park is another community event and includes a right field ticket for one human and one dog. The Indianapolis Humane Society even provides dogs that are able to be adopted.
While the Indians host many events, Yoga in the Outfield specifically has gained popularity over recent years.
“If you’re a yogi, love baseball and love to have fun, you can’t beat this,” Henry said.
Yoga in the Outfield
Get your yoga on before enjoying the Indians baseball game during Yoga in the Outfield.
When: 11:45 a.m. July 21
Where: Victory Field, 501 W. Maryland St.
Cost: Free with ticket to the Indians game
Information: indyindians.com
