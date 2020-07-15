The White River Alliance and White River Canoe Company will offer free paddle boating on six days in July and August to encourage small groups of people to get outside while maintaining social distancing.
The six "Free Paddle Days" are July 17 and 26, and Aug. 7, 16, 21 and 30.
The first 35 single kayak rentals are at no cost, and departures will be offered 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the hour.
"We hope that Free Paddle Days will allow small groups of friends and colleagues to enjoy a day in nature and on the water," Jill Hoffmann, White River Alliance executive director, said in a press release. "It is our goal that Free Paddle Days will foster connectivity with each other and the river and recharge our commitment to helping protect it."
