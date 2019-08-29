The Healthy Food Café will put a twist on the traditional soul food dinner. The dinner will be totally meatless.
The Ultimate Vegan Soul Food Dinner will be a three-course meal consisting entirely of all-natural vegan food. Dinner guests can choose lasagna, vegan meatloaf or air fried vegan chicken for the main course. Sides include collard greens, corn, vegan mac and cheese and baked beans. Dessert options are strawberry cheesecake, sweet potato pie and The Healthy Food Café’s famous brownies.
“I’m excited about all of it,” Erica Bryant, owner of The Healthy Food Café, said. “I’m especially excited about the new meatloaf recipe that I have.”
For the event, The Healthy Food Café partnered with two other Black-owned local vegan companies to offer more options. Mrs. Murry’s Naturals, a vegan food vendor, will provide the vegan lasagna. Sip and Share Winery, a local winery, will serve collection of vegan wines.
“The dinner creates awareness and shows off local businesses,” Bryant said. “… It helps them get their name out there.”
While this is the first Ultimate Vegan Soul Food Dinner, Bryant believes it can become a monthly event if it’s successful. She encourages both vegans and nonvegans to stop by to enjoy healthy food and support local businesses.
The Ultimate Vegan Soul Food Dinner
RSVP to The Ultimate
Vegan Soul Food Dinner
When: 5-9 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: The Healthy Food Café, 8028 S. Emerson Ave.
RSVP: thehealthyfoodcafe.com
Price: $45
More information: 317-476-2361, thehealthyfoodtruck@gmail.com.
