The Indianapolis Chapter of the Links will present the Indiana Women Warriors awards 3-7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Ritz Charles, 12156 N. Meridian St., Carmel. The organization will honor Alfreeda Goff, Dr. Patricia Payne, the Honorable Tanya Walton Pratt and Karin Sarratt. The awards were created in 2018 as a way to recognize women in the community who have excelled personally and professionally. The Links is one of the country’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of women. Tickets are available at indylinks.org.
