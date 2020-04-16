Your favorite attractions in Indianapolis aren’t open to the public right now, but many are still working to keep the experience alive online with virtual tours, games and other fun.
Sure, it’ll never be as good as the real thing, but it’s still something to enjoy with the family.
Newfields
You can still enjoy Newfields without being at its beautiful 152-acre campus. You can tour the European Galleries through Google Arts and Culture. There are also several live feeds, including a bird feeder, from the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art and Nature Park.
On the Newfields Facebook page, you can find trivia videos for Marvel movies and workplace sitcoms. Newfields has other videos posted on Facebook and Instagram, including mini tours and behind-the-scenes footage.
Learn more at discovernewfields.org.
Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has posted content on its website that include do-it-yourself science experiments, story time with former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and a downloadable coloring book.
The museum also has video tours of some of the most popular exhibits such as “Dinosphere” and “Take Me There: Greece.”
Learn more at childrensmuseum.org, and find videos on YouTube by searching for the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.
Eiteljorg Museum
The Eiteljorg Museum has posted videos of Johanna Blume — the museum’s curator of Western art, history and culture — walking viewers through the quilts on display in the “Quilts: Uncovering Women’s Stories” display, among other topics. The museum has other videos posted on its Twitter and Facebook pages.
The museum also has downloadable photos designed to be background images for Zoom meetings.
Learn more and watch videos at eiteljorg.org.
The Indianapolis Zoo
The Indianapolis Zoo has been active on YouTube since the state’s stay-at-home order was put in place. Most videos are shorter than four minutes and include tiger training, a fish tank dive, feeding sharks and stingrays, and introducing new baby gazelles.
Learn more at indianapoliszoo.com, and find the zoo on YouTube by searching IndianapolisZoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.