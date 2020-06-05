The Center for Black Literature and Culture at Central Library will host an online event, "Blacks and the vote," during Book Fest 2020.
The program — 1-3 p.m. June 13 — will begin with a keynote address by Priestley Johnson, deputy director of partnerships and outreach for When We All Vote, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that increases voter participation.
Indianapolis native Alyssa Horton, whose book of poems is called "Quick Fire," will read poetry.
Other presenters include local poet Shai Davis and local high school student Gabbie Black.
The program will end with a panel discussion, "Social Action in the Age of COVID-19," moderated by Nichelle M. Hayes, leader of the Center for Black Literature and Culture.
Book Fest 2020 is online and free, but registration is required. Register at the library's website.
