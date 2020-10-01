OnyxFest has offered a stage to celebrate and articulate Black life, issues and culture for about a decade now. This year could be a little different, though, as Black playwrights capture the unique urgency of a simultaneous pandemic and what’s been called the second Civil Rights Movement.
OnyxFest 2020 features six one-act productions by local Black playwrights Oct. 1-10. WFYI will record the performances for possible broadcast later.
“Being Black,” written by Vernon Williams, is an “unapologetically candid expression of the multi-faceted dimensions of a people in constant evolution” that rejects attempts to turn Black culture into a monolith.
All plays will be performed outdoors at IndyFringe Pocket Park, 719 E. St. Clair St. Tickets are $15 online.
This is Williams’ 40th year as a playwright. He most recently wrote, produced and directed “The Price of Progress: The Indiana Avenue/IUPUI Story,” which examined the transformation of a predominantly African American area into an urban college campus.
Performance times: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and Oct. 10
“I Feed You Defiance,” written by Rain Wilson, follows mothers who give lessons of endurance and strength to Black and brown sons to resist a system that’s trying to break them.
Wilson told IndyFringe OnyxFest is important right now because it gives her and other writers a chance to be heard “at a time where the voices of black people are more necessary than ever before — our scream, our fight, our challenge to a broken system.”
Performance times: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and 4 p.m. Oct. 10
Other plays:
“On the Corner,” written by Michael Florence, is a reflection on three death row inmates with contrasting perspectives on their journey.
Performance times: 2 p.m. Oct. 3 and 6 p.m. Oct. 8
“A Bluesy Night,” written by Aniqua Chatman, explores the bliss and blues of unexpected attraction and challenges.
Performance times: 7 p.m. Oct. 2 and 6 p.m. Oct. 4
“Anniversary,” written by J.R. Baltimore, is a humorous tale of temptation and consequences of carnal options outweighing conscience.
Performance times: 4 p.m. Oct. 4 and 6 p.m. Oct. 10
“Seven Days,” written by Shandrea Funnye, is a story of love, spontaneity, sacrifice and the notion that timing is everything.
Performance times: 6 p.m. Oct. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8
