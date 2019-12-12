With a career in local theater that spans nearly 30 years, singer and actress Monica Cantrell is bringing the Christmas spirit to District Theatre with “Classic Christmas,” featuring jazz and gospel legend Everett Greene. The Indianapolis native is known best for performing as Billie Holiday in Lanie Robertson’s 1986 play “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” a role she began in 1991 at Phoenix Theatre. Gearing up for a five-night run of “Classic Christmas,” Cantrell sat down with the Indianapolis Recorder to discuss working with Everett Greene, Christmas music and the Indianapolis arts scene.
IR: What inspired you to put on a Christmas show?
MC: [Theater director] Bryan Fronseca hired me to do a one-woman play about Billie Holiday, which was different from “Lady Day.” It had great success and was extended for four weeks, which is rare. Due to that success, and with the help of David Andrichik, who owns the Chatterbox Jazz Club, I got connected with Pauline Moffat, who is the director of IndyFringe theater festival. She hadn’t seen “Lady Day,” but she had heard about it. It was fortunate for me, but unfortunate for another act that hadn’t been able to fulfill its spot in the festival and she reached out to me. That went really well, and because of that, she asked me if I’d like to do a holiday show.
IR: How did Everett Green get involved in the show?
MC: Everett is literally a living legend and has been very gracious in agreeing to work with me. I knew him when I lived here originally. I knew him, but we weren’t very close and I hadn’t performed with him. When I returned to Indy and started to get back into performing, he was very supportive and when I got the opportunity to do a Christmas show, he was the first person I thought of. Pauline [Moffatt] actually mentioned the possibility of having him be a part of my show, and I thought it was a no-brainer. I called and asked him, and he said “yes,” and we started the process.
IR: What was that process like?
MC: It really involved both of us putting down our ideas on paper and then getting together and creating a show that flowed and tells a story. Whether it’s about love or baby Jesus or just being happy and celebrating this season.
IR: Are there any songs that you have to hear to make it feel like Christmas?
MC: In order to be Christmas, I need to hear “Little Drummer Boy” and “The Christmas Song.” I love “O Holy Night,” and “Mary Did You Know” is one of my favorites.
IR: You’re an Indianapolis native, but you moved away for a while and moved back a few years ago. Have you noticed any changes in the arts scene after being away for a bit?
MC: I think it’s much more involved, and there are many more opportunities now. There are a lot of smaller theaters with specialty focuses. There’s more independent small companies that don’t have a home of their own, but rent out other smaller spaces. Having the District Theatre be available for me to do this show is a great opportunity, and there’s so many other smaller groups and theaters that can offer great things.
Contact staff writer Breanna Cooper at 317-762-7848. Follow her on Twitter @BreannaNCooper.
In the Christmas spirit
Ready for Christmas? If not, these classics will put you in the mood for the holiday season.
• WHAT: “Classic Christmas” with Monica Cantrell and Everett Greene
• WHEN: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Dec. 14, Dec. 20, Dec. 21; 5 p.m. Dec. 15, Dec. 22
• WHERE: District Theatre, 627 Massachusetts Ave.
• COST: $20 available at seatadvisor.com, or visit the Facebook page “Classic Christmas” with Monica Cantrell and Everett Greene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.