Nearly 900 children from pre-K through 12th grade will perform Christmas classics during the Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) Christmas concert season Dec. 13-14 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
It should go without saying that the ICC is not the same as the school choirs that put on a couple of mandatory performances each year, and artistic director Joshua Pedde said this is the best time of year to catch a show and get a sense of how much vocal talent there is in the area.
The choir will perform a lot of the recognizable classics from movies such as “Home Alone” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” — the theme this year is “At the Movies” — but expect some different twists in those songs, Pedde said.
Concerts are divided by level in the choir, which roughly corresponds with age and experience.
The 7 p.m. shows Dec. 13 and 14 feature the most advanced voices. The 3 p.m. show Dec. 14 is the intermediate level, and the 12:30 p.m. show Dec. 14 is a mix of younger children and more advanced singers.
Tickets are $13 online or $13-$15 at the door.
Pedde started picking out the music for the Christmas concert season in June and July, and the choir began practicing in October. There’s obviously the singing, but there’s also the choreography, getting on and off the stage, things like that.
“I think most people will be surprised by what a children’s choir really does,” Pedde said.
Thomas Floyd, an eighth grader in the intermediate level, said the choir becomes “one big family” as the students prepare together.
He sings in alto and tenor and said the Christmas concert season is a special one for the choir.
“It’s the music, the audience,” Floyd said. “It’s just very Christmas-like, and it’s very fun singing with my entire choir. It’s the best time.”
Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
