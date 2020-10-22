Halloween will look a lot different this year, but Sherry Williams still plans to make it fun for her grandchildren.
While Williams’ son originally planned to take his two sons, Mikey, 5, and Micah, 7 months, trick-or-treating, the rise in COVID-19 cases changed his mind. Currently in Marion County, there are roughly 25,000 positive cases of COVID-19.
City government is also doing its part to make Halloween safe.
In the most recent guidance, Mayor Joe Hogsett, along with Dr. Virginia Caine of the Marion County Public Health Department, advised against going door to door for sweets this year. The pair also advised against haunted houses and indoor parties.
“I know that missing out on trick-or-treating and Halloween get-togethers is just another disappointment in a year full of disappointments,” Hogsett said. “But please keep this in mind: These are precautions that you can take to protect your health, the health of your family and the health of your neighbors.”
Instead of trick-or-treating, Williams plans to have her daughter, son and daughter-in-law and her grandchildren, as well as their 3-year-old cousin, to her house to celebrate in a more creative way.
“We’ll be painting and having a good time,” Williams said. “I found these little wooden pumpkins and witches hats, and the kids will still wear their costumes. That’s pretty much the gist of what we’ll be doing for Halloween this year.”
It’s important to Williams to regularly see her family, and this makeshift Halloween celebration is not unlike their other small family gatherings throughout the course of the pandemic.
“We have the kids come over from time to time and we play board games, and we just get to be together,” Williams said. “We just have to stay positive and keep it moving.”
Contact staff writer Breanna Cooper at 317-762-7848. Follow her on Twitter @BreannaNCooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.