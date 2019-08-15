The Circle City Film Festival is back in Indianapolis for the second year. The three-day festival will kick off Aug. 22 at Georgetown Cinemas, 3898 Lafayette Road. The festival is a chance for independent filmmakers and artists to showcase their talent, with workshops and panels available to help current and aspiring filmmakers learn more about their craft.
Rasheda Randle, founder of Circle City Film Festival, said there are 51 films this year. That’s up from 34 last year. She attributed some of that growth to last year’s workshops and panels that may have inspired future filmmakers who otherwise wouldn’t have considered it.
Randle said these film festivals — the unofficial slogan this year is “where indies meet Indy” — are meant to give independent filmmakers a place to shine. They don’t often get that opportunity, in part because of how emotionally and financially draining it can be to follow a passion like this.
The festival will culminate in what Randle called an “Oscars-style” awards show where someone will win a $1,500 scholarship to further their acting career. The Chelsey Awards are named after Randle’s actress friend who died in a car crash.
Passes for the festival start at $125, which includes access to the opening night, a workshop or panel, all film screenings and the awards show. A $175 pass gives access to everything at the festival.
Bobby Huntley is one of those filmmakers who knows the independent struggle. He shot his 90-minute drama comedy — “La Vie Magnifique De Charlie,” or “The Charlie Movie” — over eight weekends. He slept in cars and airports and even lost some weight because he couldn’t always afford a meal. Huntley persevered because he felt accountable to everyone who had helped by donating his or her time and equipment.
“Even if it doesn’t feel like it, someone is definitely watching you,” he said. “Someone is paying attention, and your work is being discussed in rooms you haven’t even walked into yet.”
Huntley is also teaching a marketing workshop. He said film festivals are a chance for filmmakers to simply get better by meeting other people in the business and learning from those who have experience.
“Film festivals are important. You get out there and show your work, but it’s about you building yourself,” he said. “… The possibilities are endless from there”
Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
CIRCLE CITY FILM FESTIVAL
The Circle City Film Festival, back for its second year, is a three-day festival that will feature 51 films, as well as workshops and panels. Learn more at circlecityfilmfestival.com.
When: Aug. 22-24
Where: Georgetown Cinemas, 3898 Lafayette Road
Tickets: $125 for limited access and $175 for all access
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.