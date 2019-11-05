Artist and social critic Titus Kaphar will give a lecture 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center at the University of Indianapolis, 1400 E. Hanna Ave.
Admission to the lecture, "Making Space for Black History: Amending the Landscape of American Art," is free. Attendees are encouraged to register.
Kaphar will discuss how his paintings, sculptures and installations relate the past to the present.
Kaphar was a 2018 MacArthur Fellow and Art for Justice Fund grantee. His paintings are in collections at the Museum of Modern Art, Brooklyn Museum, Yale University Art Gallery, New Britain Museum of American Art, Seattle Art Museum and Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
