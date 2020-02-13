Earl and Ro Townsend understand Valentine’s Day can be stressful for a lot of people, and that’s why they came up with the idea to host BLACK, a three-course meal in a laid-back setting at Cleo’s Bodega and Cafe on Feb. 14.
“My wife and I are event planners,” Earl said, “and we try to do events circled around inclusivity and make sure that there’s always something for people in our community to do. We know that not everyone celebrates Valentine’s Day in a traditional sense … so we wanted to create a relaxed atmosphere for the event.”
The menu will include two options for an entree by Chef Oya Woodruff of Chef Oya’s The Trap, including an option for vegans. The appetizers and dessert will be made by Earl and Ro Townsend, and drinks will be provided by Sip and Share Wines and Phases by Fazle. Local singer Ashlee Baskin will perform through the night. Photographers and videographers will capture memories from the event.
During the event, visual artist Ratat Rayay will create a painting based off of the mood of the event, Ro said.
While this event is sold out, the Townsends, who are co-founders of TwinFlame Inclusive Events, plan to offer similar events every quarter.
“We are planning an awkward social so those who feel socially anxious can have a safe space to hang out,” Ro said. “We are also planning an event for special needs families, and an adult recess party in April. … There’s always an event,” she added.
Contact staff writer Breanna Cooper at 317-762-7848. Follow her on Twitter @BreannaNCooper.
