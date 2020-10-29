There have been many difficult days for children this year, and Halloween could be another reminder of everything that’s changed for them.
With health officials recommending against traditional trick-or-treating, it’s still possible to give children a (mostly) normal Halloween experience with ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo.
Pumpkin Town features plenty of activities. Watch Professor Pumpkin perform science experiments at Pumpkin School, see black cats being fostered in Bewitching Bites, and visit rats, snakes and other spooky creatures in Jack’s Barn.
ZooBoo runs 2-7 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, and 2-9 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31.
ZooBoo is free for zoo members and included with the price of admission for other guests. Capacity is limited, so plan ahead. Reserve timed-entry tickets in advance here.
Children are encouraged to wear costumes and bring a reusable bag to collect candy on the Trick-or-Treat Trail, which is socially distanced with one-way foot traffic. Everyone 3 and older is required to wear a face covering. Costume masks and full-face makeup are permitted for children 12 and younger, but they still must wear an additional face covering if there is an opening around the nose or mouth.
New at ZooBoo this year is the Adult Trick-or-Treating Trail, which is for those 21 and over and includes beverage sampling 5-8 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31.
ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo
• When: 2-7 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, and 2-9 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31
• Where: Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington St.
• Tickets: Free for zoo members and included with the price of admission for other guests. Reserve a time here.
