It’s a little too easy to spend a few minutes thinking about all of the things you want to accomplish in 2020 and say you’ll do them.
Meanwhile, the gyms are back to normal by February, you never get past page 23 of that book, and the McDonald’s drive-thru is as vibrant as ever.
If you’re looking for a smarter way to set goals for yourself in the new year, consider making a vision board. It’s a board that you can use to display images and words that represent whatever it is you want to do or accomplish.
Of course, the more artistically inclined can make their board aesthetically pleasing, but it isn’t a contest to see whose board looks the best. It’s about having a place where there are constant reminders of what you’ve decided you want to do, whether that’s save more money, get in shape or call your parents more often.
Vision boards, sometimes called dream boards, can also be good for reminders.
Feeling as if you don’t really deserve that promotion? Struggling with self-esteem? Write a quick message to yourself and paste it on the board so you see it every day.
A vision board can be simple enough to create on your own, but there are plenty of events coming up if you prefer a group atmosphere for setting goals.
Vision Board 2020
Listen to smooth jazz and enjoy a breakfast wrap at Tea’s Me Cafe’s vision board event. Attendees should bring their own board, glue, markers, magazines and scissors. Menu items are normal price.
• Where: Tea’s Me Cafe, 140 E. 22nd St.
• When: 9:30-11 a.m. Jan. 4
• Cost: Free, but register at Eventbrite.
Manifest 2020 Vision Chalkboard Party
Studio 74’s vision board event will have food, music, a raffle and more.
• Where: Studio 74, 2256 E. 38th St.
• When: 4-8 p.m. Jan. 5
• Cost: $10 at Eventbrite.
2020 Vision Board and Candle Making Event
Along with creating a vision board, this women’s-only event will have candle making.
• Where: Pottery by You, 2280 W. 86th St.
• When: 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 9
• Cost: $35 at eventbrite.
NBMBAA Indianapolis 2020 Vision Board Experience
The Indianapolis Chapter of the National Black MBA Association is hosting a more professional vision board event, with networking at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
• Where: Indianapolis Healthplex, 3660 Guion Road
• When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Cost: Free for members, $20 for non-members
Goal Digger Vision Board Creation
Empowered Living Inc. will provide a cork board, push pins, magazines, beverages (adult and soft drinks) and hors d’oeuvres. You can also bring your own cork board and pay for the cheaper ticket.
• Where: Empowered Living Inc., 6214 Morenci Trail, Suite 230
• When: noon-2 p.m. Jan. 25
• Cost: $15-$20 on Facebook
