Networking events are supposed to be replete with cocktail tables, professional attire and conversations that seem like they’re about to end but never do.
Indy Black Chamber of Commerce is doing something a little different with its costume party and year-end celebration event 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 26 at the Jewel Event Center, 3333 N. Illinois St.
This will be Indy Black Chamber’s third costume party, which President Larry Williams Jr. said the organization started because it’s “something we feel like is different.”
“I feel most Black people don’t do a lot of themed parties,” he said, “so we wanted to do something different.”
Tickets for the party are $5 for members and $10 for non-members at eventbrite.com. There will be free food, a cash bar and music from DJ Santi. Contestants will also be eligible for three cash prizes of $300, $200 and $100 for the best costume. Williams said anyone who attends is eligible to win.
Indy Black Chamber of Commerce is an advocate for Black-owned businesses in Central Indiana. A lot of what the organization does involves getting professionals together at networking events and building relationships with other organizations.
Attendees can still do all of those things, but the talking might be a little muffled through a Black Panther mask.
“It’s a year-end celebration where we’re all just having fun dressed up and networking and enjoying each other’s company.”
