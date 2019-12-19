If you’re looking for an adult way to bring in the holiday, Miracle on South fits the bill.
The pop-up bar, located at The Alexander at the CityWay Gallery, provides the right amount of kitschy nostalgia that takes you back to childhood with games such as Jenga and Uno and toys such as Etch-a-Sketch, but offers holiday-inspired cocktails to remind you that you’re not a child anymore.
Decorated as grandmother’s house from the ‘60s or ‘70s, the pop-up bar offers a limited number of drinks and snacks to keep the service moving. You can choose a Snowball Old Fashioned, Jingle Balls Nog and Christmapolitan just to name a few. Sip your drink while sitting in front of a fireplace or the iconic leg lamp from “A Christmas Story.” You can step into a backroom set up like the photography studio at Sears. The big difference is this “studio” has modern day photo booth props and selfie lighting so you can shoot your own photos.
Started in New York six years ago, this is the second year the Miracle on South has come to Indianapolis. Greg Boehm began Miracle at the suggestion of his mother after he had to stop construction on his new East Village bar. He opened as a pop-up bar, serving holiday-themed cocktails. The Miracle concept has spread across the country and the globe, with more than 100 establishments opening a pop-up bar.
“We’re very proud of the cocktail line-up as well as the nostalgic feel that the pop-up will have,” Micheal Frentz, Miracle on South manager, said. “This will be the go-to place to meet friends before or after a holiday party, a Colts game, a Pacers game or concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, or for a break in holiday shopping.”
If you go
• What: Miracle on South
• When: 4-11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays until Dec. 28.
• Reservations can be made for holiday parties by calling 317-624-8276.
