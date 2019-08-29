Labor Day Soul Celebration Weekend is back at the Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave., to help the hard-working folks of Indianapolis soothe themselves into what’s hopefully a long weekend. Kim Kenny will play two shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Aug. 30; Bashiri Asad and Be On It will play two shows at the same time on Aug. 31.
Asad will perform songs of his own and songs from Stevie Wonder’s “classic period,” which includes albums such as “Talking Book,” “Music of my Mind” and “Songs in the Key of Life.”
Asad called it the “greatest run of music by any artist in history” and said the key to performing music from others while also making it your own is getting comfortable with the music and genre over time.
Asad, with his wife’s blessing, has been in music full time for 11 years. He has built up a following on social media, with more than 2,500 followers on Twitter (@Bashiri08) and more than 3,800 on Instagram (@indysoulhead). Asad said he wants his music to be part of the “musical soundtrack” for people’s lives.
“I want to make music that everyone can listen to,” he said. “It doesn’t matter your age, doesn’t matter your ethnicity, doesn’t matter your sexual orientation or anything like that.”
Both nights’ performances are only for those 21 and older. Tickets are $20 for seating in the main dining room and $30 for the front row. Front row seating for Asad is sold out. Visit thejazzkitchen.com for tickets and more information.
Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
LABOR DAY SOUL CELEBRATION WEEKEND
Two nights of soul should help you wind down for a long Labor Day weekend.
When: Kim Kenny has two shows 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Aug. 30, Bashiri Asad has two shows at the same time Aug. 31
Where: Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave.
Tickets: $20-$30 at thejazzkitchen.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.