COVID-19 has created a lot of changes in recent months, including how women balance professional and family obligations.
Deb Hallberg, CEO of Pass the Torch for Women, a group dedicated to promoting diversity and equity for women in the workforce, said working from home and e-learning caused a shift in women’s day-to-day responsibilities, widening what she refers to as the talent gap.
“Between working from home and child care, women’s responsibilities have increased at home,” Hallberg said. “More often than not, it’s the females who are making the sacrifices and having to step back from their roles in their companies.”
To provide women with guidance on how to promote themselves in their career, Pass the Torch for Women is hosting the webinar, “How to Invest in Your Female Talent,” Oct. 27.
Throughout the two-hour event, four women from various fields will discuss their career paths and how they’ve succeeded.
“People are going to walk away with some ideas on how to close that [talent] gap,” Hallberg said. “It won’t be four women saying the same thing. Each woman has a different background and will deliver different pieces of information.”
In addition to “How to Invest in Your Female Talent,” Pass the Torch for Women also offers podcasts and webinars, called “Torch Talks,” to give women tips and support for navigating the professional world.
There is no deadline to sign up for the webinar, with registration starting at $20.
For more information on the event and to register, visit passthetorchforwomen.org.
Contact staff writer Breanna Cooper at 317-762-7848. Follow her on Twitter @BreannaNCooper.
