While COVID-19 drastically changed the baseball season, fans of America’s favorite pastime still had an opportunity to get their baseball fix — albeit on screen — at Victory Field.
“Flicks at Victory Field” began in September. Classic baseball movies such as “The Sandlot” and “Angels in the Outfield” were shown. The final movie will be “A League of Their Own” on Oct. 9.
“Flicks at Victory Field” is just one example of how the home of the Indianapolis Indians is being used to hold socially distanced events throughout the pandemic. On July 4, Victory Field was the site for an Independence Day celebration, and there have been various family-friendly events to help families get out of the house for a little fun while staying safe.
Tickets for stadium seating are $10, $25 for Yuengling Landing and $75 for an on-field pod, which seats 10 people. You must be 21 or older for seats on the Yuengling Landing, which includes beer, soda, water and an endless bucket of popcorn for the price of a ticket. Blankets and lawn chairs for field pods are permitted.
For the Oct. 9 screening, several safety precautions will be taken. Temperatures will be taken at the door and face masks are required. Masks can be removed once you are in your seat, but must be worn when walking around the venue or in the restrooms. Limited concession items will be available throughout the event and cash will not be accepted to reduce the risk of transmission.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m., with limited free parking available in the Victory Field lot.
“Flicks at Victory Field”
“A League of Their Own” will be the last movie shown during “Flicks at Victory Field.”
Show time is 7 p.m. Oct. 9. Gates open at 6 p.m.
For more information and tickets, visit milb.com/indianapolis
