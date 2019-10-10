When Sabra Logan founded Iibada Dance Company 30 years ago, she did so remembering how her community in Baltimore helped raise her. She wanted to be able to have that same influence on children in Indianapolis, to show them that people do care.
Iibada Dance Company is celebrating the milestone with a special performance, “A Dance in History,” Oct. 11-13 at Marian University Theatre, 3200 Cold Spring Road. Shows are 7 p.m. Oct. 10, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 11, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 12, and 4 p.m. Oct. 13.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Learn more at iibadadance.com.
“A Dance in History” is the same show the Iibada Dance Company put on in 2000 for its first ever performance. When she started the nonprofit organization in 1989, Logan just taught classes. There wasn’t a major performance for the first 10 years.
“Oh my gosh,” Logan said looking back on the last 30 years. “It’s surreal. I don’t believe it’s real. I can’t believe it. That makes me really old.”
In fact, Logan probably isn’t as old as most other people who have a 30-year-old organization. She started Iibada Dance Company when she was just 17 years old.
“A Dance in History” is a fitting act to bring back because it’s a generational story that Logan said is enjoyable for everyone from great-grandma down to the kids. Logan hopes it’s a message that will resonate with the audience and maybe spread into the rest of the community.
It’s a personal story, Logan said, inspired by what she remembers of her community’s people taking care of each other.
“This show is about generations coming together,” she said “You don’t see that anymore. You don’t have kids talking to their grandparents on the porch. … Everyone is so busy. This is something we did on a regular basis.”
Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
“A DANCE IN HISTORY”
Iibada Dance Company is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a remake of its first show in 2000. Learn more at iibadadance.com.
• When: 7 p.m. Oct. 10, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 11, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 12, and 4 p.m. Oct. 13
• Where: Marian University Theatre, 3200 Cold Spring Road
•Tickets: $15 for adults and $10 for children
