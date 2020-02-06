Meet the Artists is back for its 32nd year.
That means it’s been 32 years since Tony Radford brought his idea to life, letting it grow and evolve for more than three decades.
Radford, the curator and founder of Meet the Artists, asked the library’s African American History Committee to host an event to celebrate African American artists. There were 10 artists that year, including Radford, and it’s grown each year.
This year, there are 19 visual artists, along with some youth artists, whose work will be on display at Central Library.
The theme this year is “Afrofuturism.”
“It means a great deal,” Radford said. “We have great turnouts every year. For the artists it’s a great venue to get published and get your work out there.”
All artists will be making their Meet the Artists debut.
The community is invited to meet the artists and enjoy entertainment at a gala reception 5:30-10 p.m. Feb. 8 at Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.
Former Indiana Fever great Tamika Catchings will be at the event, which will also feature music, spoken word performances, a fashion show, activities for children and families, and a food vendor.
“People just keep coming, and we just kept adding to it,” Radford said.
Jamichael Pollard, who makes art with pens, colored pencils, and acrylic and oil paints, said he’ll have three pieces of art on display.
Pollard, 31, has worked as a professional artist for about four years but has been making art for basically his whole life.
“It’s a big opportunity,” he said of getting to take part in Meet the Artists, “because I know a lot of people from everywhere come around.”
The community is also invited to the “Meet the Artists XXXII 4th Friday Celebration” 6-9 p.m. March 27 at Central Library. The event will include a tour of the exhibit, painting demonstrations and programs by participating artists.
Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
MEET THE ARTISTS GALA
The community is invited to meet the artists and enjoy entertainment.
• When: 5:30-10 p.m. Feb. 8
• Where: Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.
4TH FRIDAY CELEBRATION
Take a tour of the exhibit, see painting demonstrations and take part in programs put on by artists.
• When: 6-9 p.m. March 27
• Where: Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.
