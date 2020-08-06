Leadership Indianapolis will host a virtual book club 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 19 for "Long Way Down" by Jason Reynolds.
The fiction book, published in 2017, follows a boy's journey to decide whether he should get revenge on the person who killed his brother.
The book club costs $10 to join. Those who register on Eventbrite will get a Zoom link and other details.
The audiobook can be found at audible.com, Amazon and other sources. It takes less than two hours to listen to the whole book.
Leadership Indianapolis chose "Long Way Down" because it's a story that offers multiple perspectives on gun violence and how it impacts communities.
