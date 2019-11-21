The legendary Faces Nightclub is coming back for one night only with an all-night reunion and party that will carry you straight into Thanksgiving.
The party is 7 p.m. Nov. 27 to 2 a.m. Nov. 28 at the Westin Indianapolis, 241 W. Washington St. and will feature live entertainment from Lakeside. Tickets range from $30 for general admission to $500 for a premium VIP table for 10 at Eventbrite.
Last year’s reunion party drew in more than 1,200 people. This will be the third and final reunion for the nightclub, according to organizer Curtis Baker. He said the original plan was to only to do it the one time in 2017.
Attendees should “dress to impress,” according to the event page.
Faces Nightclub — known as “Indy’s No. 1 night spot” — was located on Talbott Street and closed in the 1990s.
“The Faces Reunion is targeted at patrons 50-plus,” Baker said. “It is important to offer quality entertainment that is lacking to that demographic.”
One Facebook reviewer said in 2018 the reunion is especially good for those who remember and frequented the nightclub.
“I recommend that if you ever stepped into Faces night club that you do not miss this reunion,” he wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.