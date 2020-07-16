The Beautillion Militaire Scholarship Program is a 26-session rites of passage program for African American young men in grades 11-12 in Central Indiana public and private schools. The program was started by Jack and Jill of America, Indianapolis Chapter in 1984. Its mission is to further develop the “beaus” to be critical thinkers, culturally grounded, globally conscientious and purpose driven in productive relationships. The beaus attend cultural activities, build peer relationships and are exposed to multiple career development activities through career mentors from the 100 Black Men and others who share their professional journey. The beaus also build their knowledge and skills about health, religion, dating and relationships, and other topics that prepare them for adulthood. They learn a precision military drill that promotes teamwork and discipline. These experiences culminate with the beaus completing their “Man Plan,” a guide of how they will create and achieve their personal and professional goals.
The 2020 beaus were awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships.
Y. Jayden McMullen was named Mr. Beautillion Militaire. He is the son of Yves McMullen and Gina Monteiro and a graduating senior from Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. McMullen will receive a $36,200 scholarship and will major in business administration at Indiana University.
Edreece Redmond II is first runner up.
Bradley Harrington is second runner up.
