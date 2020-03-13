If you want something that has never happened before do things that you haven’t done before. With a respectful nod to the Minority Key Club, which would become the United Way of Central Indiana’s Diversity Leadership Circle — we’ve not done something like the African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis before and we want you to join us.
Across the country in the 1990s, Black community’s began developing special interest or donor-advised funds at local community foundations. Usually someone died and left money or a few families in the community combined their resources to create a fund to respond to Black community needs.
Research from the Association of Black Foundation Executives have found that less than 2% of foundation dollars flow to Black led organizations in the United States.
When we look at some of the major Black led organizations in Indianapolis somewhere between 15% to as low as 6% — maybe even lower if their funds comes from individual donations.
This column has outlined the various social and economic indicators that threaten the viability of our community in the 21st century ranging from education disparities, to homeownership rates, Black infant and maternal mortality to perennially high unemployment and poverty rates — even our Black male homicide rate.
We have a responsibility as a community to collectively address those issues that impact us the most. The African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis is one of those vehicles.
It is an endowment and a giving circle housed at the Central Indiana Community Foundation. The objective of the effort is to both plant a seed by building an endowment that can help future generations address critical issue facing our community and leverage a giving circle model to address immediate concerns.
Unlike other communities who relied on a small group we have tried to make this a broader community effort by inviting donors to give $2,000. However, we recognize that every one does not have $2,000 to give.
We believe “every dollar has dignity” and are launching a campaign for those interested in joining as a founding member who want to be a part of this effort.
We believe that the full diversity of the Black experience in Indianapolis needs to be at the table when we are making decisions about how to support our community.
We simply ask that individuals visit the following website and make a donation at www.cicf.org/aalfi.
We are looking for Black people who reflect all of the socio-economic diversity that is Black Indianapolis.
If you are a fixed income senior citizen. We want you.
If you are a returning citizen — we need you.
If you are a millennial — we need your voice.
If you are in high school — we need you.
If you live on the Far Eastside — we need you. We want diversity from all sides of town.
If you are new to the city or have lived here for generations — we need you.
If you are part of the LGBTQ+ community — we need you at the table.
If you are pastor — we need you.
We are looking to make sure that this effort reflects the diversity of our community. To achieve this aim we are putting out money where our mouth is. Make a donation that is significant to you and we will cover the remaining portion of the $2,000 founders level goal. We will use a lottery system that ensures we are getting socioeconomic, location and experiential diversity as part of the process.
We are accepting donations and pledges now. Email me directly at marshawnwolley@hotmail.com for additional information including deadlines. There are less than 50 spots available.
What I’m hearing …
There is a growing desire for the community to take responsibility and accountability for the violence occurring in our community. While there is a recognition that the community has experienced trauma, there is a sense that it’s both the responsibility of the community to seek help to get well and to take action to stem the tide of violence by taking greater responsibility for one another.
It’s us killing us. And we have to be the one’s to stop the death that is occurring in our community. Last week I suggested we talk to each other. I think that advice remains prudent. The cavalry is still amassing, but we shouldn’t wait for it to save us anyway. We have to save ourselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.