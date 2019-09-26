Doughnuts in the morning may not be the breakfast of champions, but it sure is a yummy way to start the day. For one day only, the Indy Donut Festival allows locals to throw caution to the wind and indulge in the sweet treat for breakfast.
The Indy Donut Festival, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society (ACS), will be Sept. 28 in Broad Ripple Park. ACS partnered with local doughnut and coffee shops to raise money for cancer support groups and research.
“With ACS being a national organization, we really like to tap into the local scene of Indianapolis and the surrounding area because we can’t do what we do without support of all people,” Zach Tsuleff, community development manager at ACS, said.
This is the fourth year of the Indy Donut Festival. As in previous years, coffee and doughnut vendors from shops such as Jack’s Donuts, Titus Bakery, The Donut Experiment and Dry Bones Mud House will operate different stands. For $30 attendees can sample an unlimited amount of doughnuts and coffee. There will also be live music, an area for people to write and read letters to family members fighting cancer and voting for best doughnut in the event.
Tsuleff predicts the maple bacon doughnut from Titus Bakery will be the one to beat. It’s a long john donut with maple frosting and two slices of Boar’s Head bacon. The doughnut’s first place award in the 2016 WIBC National Donut Day Contest proves the bacon is more than a gimmick.
“We really believe in producing a high quality product and doing it the same way every time,” Terry Rake, owner of Titus Bakery, said.
Last year the Indy Donut Festival raised around $20,000, and Tsuleff expects similar results this year. In addition to fundraising, Tsuleff looks forward to how the event promotes smaller businesses such as Titus Bakery.
“It is out of the norm of how we engage with communities, and I think that is why I like it so much,” Tsuleff said.
Contact staff writer Ben Lashar at 317-762-7848. Follow him on Twitter @BenjaminLashar.
Indy Donut Festival
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Broad Ripple Park, 1500 Broad Ripple Ave.
Cost: $30 at eventbrite.com
