The Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the superintendent contract for Aleesia Johnson during a school board meeting July 25.
Johnson served as interim superintendent for six months before being named superintendent in June. During her time in the position, IPS established the Family and Community Engagement Team to facilitate better communication between families and the community that will impact student achievement. IPS received grants totaling $1 million from JP Morgan and Chase and Salesforce to improve education for high school students and professional development for teachers and district leaders. Johnson also led the development of a new strategic plan for the 2019-20 school year. Under this new plan, the district will focus on these specific areas: student-centered teaching and learning, high performing team, racial equity mindset, school-centered central services, engaged families, team and partners, and sustainable finances and operations.
Johnson, an educator for 16 years, was previously deputy superintendent for academics. Johnson also was a teacher and principal at KIPP Indy College Prep Middle School.
First female African American police chief
Tonia Guynn was recently named interim chief of the Indianapolis Public Schools Police Department (IPSPD), replacing Chief Stephen Garner, who retired.
Guynn, who has worked for IPSPD for more than 30 years, is the first African American woman to be named police chief. She began her career with the department as a police dispatcher and then worked as an officer for almost 20 years before serving as captain for five years. Guynn plans to use her position to strengthen the connection between school administrators and the police department.
“I love working for IPS Police because I care about the children,” Guynn said. “The safety and growth of all IPS students is always priority one. I take pride in being a part of a team that wants all students to succeed. One of my favorite times of the year is attending the high school graduations and seeing the students I’ve watched grow over the years walk across that stage and into the next phase of their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.