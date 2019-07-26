After 25 years, the National Urban League conference has finally returned to Indianapolis and we couldn’t be more excited!
To my fellow Urban Leaguers, welcome to Indy.
For over 50 years, the Indianapolis Urban League has not only been a bedrock institution in the Black Indianapolis community but also in the larger civic community.
Known over the years as a place anyone, Black, White, Latinx, veteran, LGBTQ could go and get skills to get a job — IUL continues its mission of economic empowerment serving over 15,000 residents every year.
I trust that you will find that our Hoosier Hospitality is second to none. There is a good chance that you have been here before, perhaps for a Black professional event, sorority or fraternity convention or maybe even a church convention.
Over the years you may have also visited Summer Celebration, an annual celebration of Black culture hosted by Indiana Black Expo annually in July.
Indianapolis hosts nearly 29 million people annually as tourism is one of our largest industries.
While our downtown is tight, compact and designed so you may not have to step foot outside of air-conditioning to get to food, shopping or the various conference sessions; you may also be surprised to know that it generally only takes about 15-20 minutes to get anywhere here.
Pardon the construction on Meridian Street — we are expanding our mass transit system as part of an effort to help more people get where they need to go.
Beyond Lyft and Uber, we have Blue Indy, the Pacers Pike Share as well as scooters. If you have the time, you might even explore our internationally acclaimed eight-mile Cultural Trail, which also features public art.
We’ve rolled out Black Restaurant Week locally, so consider enjoying some of our hometown fare. My personal favorites are Maxine’s Chicken and Waffles, Kountry Kitchen and His Place Eatery, but if you are feeling a little adventurous check out Chef Oya’s the Trap (Get there early because people regularly cross county lines to go “trappin.”)
Indianapolis is also home to some other important institutions like our Greater Indianapolis NAACP, which was founded in 1913.
The Madam C.J. Walker Theatre, which started out as a haircare products factory, honors the first self-made Black female millionaire. Flanner House, a community center in one of our oldest Black neighborhoods, started around 1898.
And of course, the Indianapolis Recorder, our newspaper “preparing a conscious community today and beyond,” which is the fourth oldest surviving Black newspaper in the country.
For regular Recorder readers, you’ve seen the articles and heard the radio advertisements for weeks now about the career fair, TechConnect and exposition hall. On July 27, we will pack backpacks to help our young people get a good start this upcoming school year.
You also may consider registering for the conference to hear the presidential candidates hopefully discuss their Black agenda for our community.
As a donor, a former executive committee board member of IUL, a proud member and former president of the award-winning Exchange at the Indianapolis Urban League, and Exchange Leadership Fellow Class I, we are proud to have our fellow YPs in our city.
As a chapter that is just turning 5 years old, it took us a second to understand all of the benefits of the National Urban League Young Professionals.
As we launched in 2014, we benefited greatly from the patience, trust and wisdom of our affiliate President and CEO Tony Mason, who we respectfully and affectionately call the “millennial whisperer.” As a former YP president himself, he gets it. Our CEO has allowed us to grow while giving us the responsibility of carrying the movement with us wherever we go. Under the leadership of President Adrianne Slash, we have sought to return that trust by ensuring even greater alignment with the core mission of IUL. We have also continued to evolve into a civic “do” tank where we engage on a variety of issues of importance to our community.
We’ve made some decisions that work best for our chapter, but without question being connected to a group of like-minded young professionals around the country committed to social justice and looking to push their city forward has been an important opportunity for YPs in our city.
We’d like to think we have some unique things happening in the city; but we have definitely “stole” a bunch from our fellow YP chapters, too.
We are so glad that our fellow YPs are here.
We are a city with our own set of challenges but with organizations like the IUL, the Exchange and many others, we believe we are positioned to identify the next generation of business, government, non-profit and civic leaders who will push our city and region forward in a progressive fashion.
Welcome to my hometown — please do come back.
Marshawn Wolley is a lecturer, commentator, business owner and civic entrepreneur. Contact him at marshawnwolley@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.