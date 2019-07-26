On July 26, the second group of presidential candidates spoke at the 2019 National Urban League Annual Conference. While the topics they covered ranged from marijuana legalization to foreign policy, all speeches surrounded the conference’s main theme: “Getting 2 Equal: United Not Divided.”
Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, was the first candidate to take the stage. He covered a variety of issues, saying he wants to remove the Electoral College, combat gun crime, address climate change and reduce the incarceration rate. Buttigieg also spoke about the relationship between the public and the police. He admitted his own shortcomings in addressing the issue as mayor and called for a change in police culture as well as more widespread discussion among all people regarding police violence. Throughout his speech, Buttigieg framed proposals not as a return to an ideal past but an embracing of a new future.
“I’m determined to do away with the failed status quo and master these changes before they master us,” Buttigieg said. “There’s going to be a temptation to go back to normal because this presidency is so chaotic and exhausting. Part of my message is that there’s no going back to normal because normal didn’t work.”
Writer and filmmaker Ami Horowitz was the next candidate to speak. Horowitz has a mix of right- and left-wing beliefs, so he added unique ideas to the event not echoed by other speakers. He suggested too many politicians measure the success of programs by dollars spent as opposed to progress made. Horowitz leveled his main criticism at the lack of reading and math in schools. As a self-described moderate, Horowitz also preached a message of not putting too much faith in either political party to solve the nation’s problems.
“We become what we overcome,” Horowitz said. “Don’t wait for one party or the next to give you what is yours. Go out and take it.”
After Horowitz, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, from New York, described a vision for what getting to equal means. She recapped her political history, telling the story of how she won a Republican district only her mother believed she could win. Gillibrand then went into policy proposals, such has legalizing marijuana, ensuring the marketplace is fair for Black businesses and using tax dollars to benefit communities hurt by the war on drugs. Gillibrand also put an emphasis on restoring America’s moral leadership on the world stage through reforming immigration and taking a stand on hateful rhetoric.
“I will take on this battle as if it was my own,” Gillibrand said. “It is my responsibility as a white woman standing here today to take on your battles as if they were my own.”
The final candidate to speak was Sen. Kamala Harris from California. Harris opened her presentation talking about the importance of the National Urban League and then moved into proposals to empower Black communities around the country. One of these proposals is a $60 billion investment to STEM education at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), which Harris announced for the first time at the event. Harris also took time to address criticisms regarding her history as a prosecutor, noting how the job allowed her to create a criminal reentry program and develop an approach that wasn’t “tough on crime” or “soft on crime” but “smart on crime.”
“Why do we only have to be on the outside?” Harris said. “Shouldn’t we also have a role on the inside where the decisions are being made?”
