Center for Leadership Development (CLD) will livestream the 40th annual Minority Achievers Awards and Scholarship Gala on its Facebook page.
The livestream will begin at 7 p.m. May 7. Bob Donaldson of CBS4 News and Fanchon Stinger of Fox 59 News will co-host the virtual awards ceremony that celebrates CLD scholars and recognizes outstanding minority professionals in Indiana.
Since 2003, CLD has awarded more than $23 million in scholarships. An additional $4.1 million divided among 70 students will be awarded during the awards program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.