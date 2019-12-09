To the Editor:
At Citizens Energy Group, diversity is one of five core values that guide all our actions as a locally based utility serving Central Indiana. That’s why we were pleased to learn that Indianapolis City-County Council President Vop Osili is partnering with Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis City County Council to support his recommendation for Indianapolis to join the Government Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE).
Over the past decade, Citizens has devoted significant effort to ensuring our workplace and culture promote diversity and inclusion. At Citizens, we believe our success depends on valuing diversity in our work force, business partners and communities.
Citizens’ commitment to diversity is certainly well aligned with the broad-based efforts promoted by GARE. A local government focused on promoting racial equity is important to improving outcomes for everyone in our community.
We appreciate the leadership of Council President Osili and Mayor Hogsett as they work to facilitate diversity and inclusion across Indianapolis.
Jeffrey A. Harrison, President and CEO
Citizens Energy Group
