Women and Hi Tech will award at least $20,000 in scholarships and grants to women in Indiana pursuing a degree or certification in STEM during the 20th anniversary of the Leading Light Awards. Students should apply by July 1 at womenandhitech.org.
In addition, Women and Hi Tech is seeking nominations of outstanding women in STEM, male allies and STEM equity and inclusion champions. Nominations are due by June 1. To nominate someone, visit womenandhitech.org.
