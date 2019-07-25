The TechConnect Summit, part of the National Urban League Annual Conference, is July 25-27 in the Indiana Convention Center. The event highlights innovations in technology and entertainment, with an emphasis on culture and modern professionals.
Each day of the free event has a theme — July 25: “Tech-Boom Thursday”; July 26: “Get Funded Friday”; and July 27: “Self-Care Saturday.” Tech-Boom Thursday features research into new concepts, while Get Funded Friday emphasizes networking Self-Care Saturday ‘s focus is on acquiring skills necessary for expanding personal business. “Demo Day,” a program that highlights social innovation product pitches with a chance to win $10,000 in cash and prizes, is also part of the summit.
Colby Tyner, the vice president of programming for Radio One, is the moderator for two interviews, one with Ray J and another with Anthony Hamilton. Tyner, who frequently attends National Urban League events, understands the importance technology plays in American businesses, particularly African American businesses.
“Tech is the hot term right now,” Tyner said, “Everything that we’re doing in the world right now revolves around tech, but African Americans aren’t always a part of what’s going on in the tech world. What we do is bring together all of these different, interesting people of color who are doing some amazing things in tech.”
Tyner appreciates the diversity of content and professionals who will attend the TechConnect Summit.
“What’s great about this conference every year, is you don’t necessarily have to be a tech person and it’s for all innovators and visionaries,” Tyner said. “You don’t have to work in the tech industry. You don’t even have to have aspirations to work in the tech industry. You just need to be a part of it because these are people of color that are doing amazing things.”
App developer Dimitri Roberts is well-involved in the tech industry. His application “Protected” provides vital information to citizens and law enforcement during traffic stops. Roberts’ experience in the field of technology gives him an appreciation of the services and resources TechConnect offers to the community,
“It provides an opportunity for, particularly, minority entrepreneurs that are operating in tech space to connect with investors,” Roberts said. “But also to highlight out technology that in most cases ties back into things that we feel are important to our future.”
The National Urban League Annual Conference’s TechConnect Summit is a series of free events that will highlight innovations in technology and entertainment July 25-27 at the Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capital Ave. All events are on the main stage in Expo Hall.
July 25
• 11:20-11:50 a.m. — TechConnect 5th Anniversary Celebration Opening Ceremony
• Noon-12:30 p.m. — Creators Collab: Everything You Need to Know to Launch Your Podcast Today
• 12:45-1:30 p.m. — Power Lunch: The Black Men Behind Tech’s Next Wave in Expo Hall on the main stage
• 1:45-2:15 p.m. — Disrupt Indy: Paving the Way for Innovation Curated by Be Nimble Ventures and Black Hatch Fund
• 2:30-3:15 p.m. — Social Savvy: Build, Manage and Monetize Your Social Media Influence
• 3:30-4 p.m. — Podcast Live: Girl CEO with Ronne Brown
• 4:15-5 p.m. — Tech Talk: A One-on-One Conversation with Ray J
July 26
• 11-11:50 a.m. — Creators Collab: How to Speed Pitch Funders and Corporate Brands
• 11:50 a.m.-12:10 p.m. — How I Built a Booming Beauty Brand
• 12:15-1 p.m. — Power Lunch: Secure the Bag: Creative Ways to Raise Capital for Your Business
• 1:15-3:30 p.m. — TechConnect Demo Day
• 3:45-4:10 p.m. — Fireside Chat with Anthony Hamilton
• 4:15-4:45 p.m. — Secrets from a Million Dollar Business Mogul with Pinky Cole
July 27
• 11-11:30 a.m. — Power Your Body and Mind for Greatness
• 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Pink and Powerful: Women Talk Money, Beauty, and Health
• 12:45-1:30 p.m. — Choose Your Own Audience: Travel and Lifestyle Panel with Tariq Walker and Malinda Williams
• 3-3:45 p.m. — Dads Can Do it Too: Teaching Dad the Basics of Natural Hairstyling
