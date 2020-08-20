I read a meme that Oxford Dictionary will add a new word this year for “2020,” meaning an era of disaster, disappointment, depression and death. For the most part, it is true.
Over 12% of people lost their jobs, and over 3,000 people lost their lives in Indiana during the pandemic. From the health of our workforce and families to the health of our economy and communities, 2020 has been a year of mass disruption and devastation. For our minority business community, decades of systemic racism and many structural challenges underscore the underlying economic fragility of underrepresented communities.
Recovery from the current downturn could take even longer than the recovery from the last crisis, especially for our minority business community. But not if we join forces and support each other. We are resilient, tenacious, and we can rebuild our communities and lift up each other. As we examine the impact of 2020, collaboration, support and change are imperative more than ever. We shall move forward together — beyond 2020.
Recorder Media Group has partnered with Innopower LLC to bring a two-day virtual minority business conference to embrace Indianapolis’ diversity while engaging the brightest minds from the best companies across our city, our state and other parts of the world. The event brings together partners, investors, advocates, entrepreneurs, community leaders and innovators. If you are a student, professional, business owner or an individual looking for a change, you may find the event useful.
The conference will have meaningful and relatable conversations presented by outstanding speakers from around the globe, including special remarks by Honorable Gov. Eric Holcomb. The speakers will engage with attendees in forums such as fireside chats, panel discussions, pitch competition and virtual networking rooms.
Program topics include:
Skills — expanding people’s capabilities and employability for a rapidly changing economy.
Entrepreneurship — teaching essential skills and frameworks for starting a business.
Social Capital — creating infrastructures that help minorities connect to people and resources.
Finance — developing avenues that lead to better access to capital for minority businesses.
Social Innovation — embracing new practices to meet community needs better than existing solutions.
Politics — leading change to create thriving communities for all.
Technology — increasing the participation of minorities in our state’s technology sector.
Equitable Working Environment — improving personal lives, hiring practices and personnel development.
The two-day conference is free. Visit innopowerindy.com to learn more about the detailed agenda, speakers and registration.
Rupal Thanawala is managing director at Trident Systems leading business and technology consulting practice, and tech editor for Indianapolis Recorder. Contact her at rupalt@indyrecorder.com.
