Tierra Winters has owned Vibe Hair Studio for 20 years. Two weeks ago, she closed down the shop temporarily for the first time in two decades in response to COVID-19.
Right now, she’s doing OK. She’s always been a planner; staying on top of her bills and not spending money unless she absolutely has to.
“It’s not bad right now, not for me,” she said. “If this [stay-in-place order] goes much longer, it might be a problem. … I could probably last another couple of weeks.”
Before the pandemic forced Winters to close her shop, she saw about 30 clients a week. To make due until she can reopen her shop — which she plans to do as soon as Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-in-place order is lifted — she is selling hair bundles online to help make up for lost income.
“It will be a supplement,” she said of the online sales, “but I’ll continue it after the store reopens.”
As a business owner, the last two weeks have been stressful for Winters because of lost income. But more than that, it’s been social distancing that has taken a toll.
“My income will take a hit,” Winters said. “But, I’ve been doing hair for over 25 years. This is the first time I’ve had to just shut down completely, and these [clients] are my friends and family, and I’m used to seeing them.”
Social distancing and a ban on large gatherings are changing the way many companies and venues operate, including independent record stores throughout the country.
Since 2008, Record Store Day has brought large crowds and a significant amount of income to independent record shops with limited releases from artists of all genres. Many shops host concerts and hire food trucks to feed the crowd.
This year, Record Store Day is postponed until at least June, but its fate is dependent on the course of the virus.
Local musician Oreo Jones was scheduled to help host Record Store Day events this year at Luna Music. As a performer and the original organizer for Chreece Hip Hop Festival, Jones knows firsthand the importance of community support, which is made difficult by people not being able to gather. For those who make their living through art, making money means being innovative.
“I feel like just getting creative and reaching out and using social media is the best tool an artist can use right now,” Jones said. “… Get as innovative as you can and be on top of your craft.”
Broad Ripple’s Indy CD and Vinyl makes a whole weekend of the Record Store Day and co-owner Andy Skinner said the shop makes double what it normally would in a typical month over the two-day span.
Customers can currently buy albums and other products from Indy CD and Vinyl online. While the shop has lost revenue since its temporary closing on March 16, Skinner said online sales are “going great,” and the health of his workers and customers comes first.
“We’re happy to not be open for the safety of customers and employees,” he said. “I’m thrilled with how our team has proven that they’re nimble.”
Skinner said the shop — a member of the Coalition of Independent Record Stores — has applied for emergency loans and paycheck protection to ensure workers can be paid for the duration of the stay-in-place order.
While many questions remain about the financial impact of COVID-19, many business owners, including Winters, remain optimistic.
“I feel like I’ll bounce back pretty good,” she said. “I’m banking on that.”
Contact staff writer Breanna Cooper at 317-762-7848. Follow her on Twitter @BreannaNCooper.
