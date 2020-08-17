The Indianapolis Recorder is partnering with InnoPower to present the Golden Laurel Shining Star Awards at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 28 during Beyond 2020 InnoPower Minority Business Conference. The conference will be Aug. 28-29.
The 12 individuals will be recognized for their positive work — both professionally and personally — in the community.
“The Recorder is proud to partner with InnoPower to honor these luminaries in the Indianapolis community,” said Robert Shegog, Recorder president and CEO. “These individuals continue to make Indianapolis a better place to work and live through their laudable endeavors. While we are recognizing 12 Shining Stars, this must-attend virtual conference includes more than 100 speakers who will lead workshops, fireside chats and plenary sessions that will help professionals at all levels reach for the stars.”
To register for Beyond 2020 InnoPower Minority Business Conference, visit IMBconference.com
