It’s safe to say that 2020 has truly been a year full of changes and challenges. We’ve all been forced to accept and operate in the next normal. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed us to do things that we never imagined. Operate outside of our comfort zone. The National Black MBA Association, Indianapolis Chapter hasn’t been immune to the pandemic. COVID-19 has required us to regroup and reorganize. Because the COVID-19 was an unknown, the Chapter leadership had to make a very tough decision. We had to put the safety of our members, partners and friends of the Chapter first.
We made the decision to cancel or postpone 95% of our 2020 events and in-person programming. Doing so had a financial impact on our chapter. We had to quickly pivot from in-person to virtual.
When life hands me lemons, I love to make sweet lemonade. I try to always find the good in any situation. For us, the good has been the ability to present more programming through virtual platforms. 2020 has been a year of giving back also. All of the programming since the start of the pandemic has been free to attend.
The Indianapolis Chapter has been busy since the COVID- 19 outbreak. We’ve had some dynamic speakers who have contributed to many successful events. Our programming is centered around 5 pillars – Education, Career, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, and Lifestyle and designed to meet the needs of our members. Highlights of the programming delivered since the COVID-19 pandemic began:
- Investing in the Corona Economy with David C. Jones & Brian Harris, Financial Services Professionals at Mass Mutual Midwest.
- Sponsored a nationwide non-denominational Power Hour of Prayer with nine other chapters. My Pastor, Rev. R. Janae Pitts-Murdock, Interim Senior Pastor at Light of the World Christian Church led the prayer for family, friends and coworkers.
- Rest & Recharge with Inspirational Public Speaker & Published Author Rochelle Asberry. An interactive session on resilience and self-care.
- A members-only event on The State of Black Indianapolis during COVID-19: A Conversation with Dr. Woody Myers, 2020 Candidate for Governor of Indiana.
- A 3-part series featuring Charlotte Westerhaus-Renfrow, Associate Faculty Chair and Clinical Assistant Professor of Management and Business Law at the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University. She covered Effective Negotiations and Successful Leadership: Why your Mindset is a Big Deal and will conclude the series on Sept. 30 at noon. with Courageous Conversations.
- John Girton, President / CEO of Girt Enterprises, LLC delivered a talk on Branding Yourself with Online Video. We brought him back to do Surviving the Shift – Reimagine, Reinvent & Re-emerge.
- Chief Performance Officer of Performance 3, Thresette Briggs covered “Creating Cultures of Belonging for the New Reality, focusing on three main shifts – creating systems, building bridges & training.
- Friday Indy Chapter QuaranTEAM Zoom parties featuring DJ Eric B, the original music master of the Cha-Cha Slide.
- Joy E. Mason, Microbiologist & President of Optimist Business Solutions, LLC facilitated two sessions – Today’s Opportunity is Problem Solving and COVID-19 Safety & Compliance Requirements.
In August, Toyinda Smith, Principal – Leadership Strategy & Consulting, LLC, facilitated a workshop on “Increasing Influence via Connections: Learning how to Build Connections that Evolve into Relationships of Influence.” She provided information on the importance of building relationships, the Power Triangle and making sure people know what you do. Jimmie McMillian, Senior Corporate Counsel, Penske Entertainment spoke to attendees about “Who’s on Your Personal Board of Directors?”
Attendees had the opportunity to hear from Pamela Bean, Human Resource Generalist at EmployIndy, twice this year. Some of our members and friends of the Chapter have experienced job loss amid the COVID-19 crisis. In an effort to assist their preparation to get back in the job market, we asked Ms. Bean to facilitate two sessions on Virtual Interviews & Elevator Pitches.
Join us for our upcoming events:
- Oct. 15@ 6 p.m. – April Ervin: Managing Burnout in a Time of Unprecedented Change
- Oct. 20@ 6 p.m. – LaJuana Warren: Unconscious Bias
You don’t have to be a member to attend our upcoming events. Follow us on social media to learn more.
See ya’ next month!
Starla A. Trigg, MBA
NBMBAA, Indianapolis Chapter President
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.