Mays Chemical Company, which supplies chemicals to manufacturers in the auto, pharmaceutical, food and beverage industries, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with an outdoor celebration featuring food, games and entertainment. Local employees were treated to food from Italy, China and Mexico catered by Stargazer Inc. GrubHub delivered food to remote employees.
Founded in 1980 by William “Bill” Mays, Mays Chemical Company was a one-man operation and grew to become the 42nd-largest minority-owned business in the country by 2018, according to Black Enterprise.
Black Enterprise recognized Mays Chemical Company as its Company of the Year in 2001. The company also exceeded $200 million in sales for the first time in 2008.
“Mays Chemical is proud to celebrate 40 years in business,” President Kristin Mays-Corbitt said. “Since 1980, our focus has been to be a world class chemical and ingredient distributor as well as a world class employer and community partner. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers, employees and community for many, many years into the future. This was Bill Mays’ vision, but it could not have been accomplished without many, many individuals who share his vision and his dedication to be one of the best companies in the world.”
In addition to celebrating its 40th anniversary, Mays Chemical honored employees for their years of service. Mays-Corbitt celebrated her 25th year with the company. Mays-Corbitt’s mother, Dr. Rose Mays, presented Mays-Corbitt with her service award.
Those honored for their years of service were:
Bonnie Mack, 5 years
Austin Putnam, 5 years
Hahns Van Overbeek, 5 years
Korbin Mays, 10 years
Roger Reyna, 15 years
Jeanette Jones, 20 years
Kevin Wood, 20 years
LaDonna Drye, 25 years
Julie Brown, 35 years
