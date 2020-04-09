Steward Speakers will host a virtual town hall 7:30-8:30 p.m. April 13 about staying mentally healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Journalist Roland Martin will moderate the discussion. Panelists include Susan Taylor, founder of the National Cares Mentoring Movement; André Carson, Indiana’s congressman from the seventh district; and Michael Eric Dyson, a sociology professor at Georgetown University.
Carson will discuss the economic stimulus package and stimulus checks as well as the importance of filling out the census. Dyson will focus on the social implications of COVID-19 and how to keep yourself busy. Taylor will discuss ways to remain positive, caring for others as well as remembering to take time for self-care.
The town hall will be on the Steward Speakers pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
“Given the state of all communities across the country we find it is of particular importance to encourage positive dialogue within our own communities across the nation,” said Matthew Steward, president of Steward Speakers. “We must stay mentally fit and healthy in the midst of Coronavirus.”
