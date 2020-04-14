Students who have had to make the transition to learning from home can enter to win a $2,500 scholarship that can be used for college or to improve their home learning setup.
The scholarship is through Brainly, an online platform where students and parents can get homework help.
Students should submit a 300- to 400-word essay about some of the biggest sacrifices their parents or guardians have made to support them while learning from home. Submissions are open now through April 30.
Eligible students must be at least 14 years old but not older than 21, legally reside in the U.S., be a current high school student, intent to enroll in college within the next four years, and have home-learning experience.
Learn more and submit your essay online.
