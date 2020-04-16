The coronavirus, and the illness it causes, has sparked alarm worldwide to the extent that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global pandemic, which is announced when a new disease for which people do not have immunity spreads around the world beyond expectations.
It is no doubt by now that everyone has heard about the coronavirus or COVID-19. It is certainly understandable that there are many who may be very anxious of fearful of the virus and the many changes that the fight to prevent rapid spread have taken on our way of life. In times such as these, it is important to remember to remain calm and to seek knowledge and better understanding as it can help allay fear make us better prepared to respond.
There is currently no vaccine for COVID-19, and the best way to prevent the illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus, which is spread primarily from person to person and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. The virus that causes COVID-19 has demonstrated capability of community spread, which occurs when people have been infected without any knowledge of contact with someone who has the same infection.
The incubation period for COVID-19, or the time between catching the virus and beginning to have symptoms of the disease, is estimated to range from one to 14 days, most commonly around five days.
Individuals who become infected with COVID-19 can experience a range of symptoms. Some people have relatively no symptoms at all (asymptomatic), while others have mild symptoms such as a low grade fever, body aches, cough, nasal congestion and sore throat. However, COVID-19 can cause severe symptoms such as high fever, severe cough and shortness of breath and make people very ill. It is the ability of COVID-19 to cause severe illness and death in some that so many actions are being taken to prevent the disease’s rapid spread in our community.
To be clear, COVID-19 has the potential of causing severe illness in anyone. However, those at highest risk include older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), above all else we need to wash our hands often and do it properly.
The proper steps to washing your hands include in sequential order:
• Wet your hands with running warm or cold water and then turning off the tap.
• Lather your hands by rubbing them together with soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails, and vigorously scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds.
• Rinse your hands well with clean running water and then dry your hands with a clean towel, or air dry them.
Other tips to help you avoid the coronavirus include always avoiding close contact with people who are sick and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Whenever you can, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and immediately throw it away. You’ll also want to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Social distancing is also a key practice. It refers to actions taken to stop or slow down the spread of a contagious disease. For an individual, it refers to maintaining enough distance between you and another person to reduce the risk of breathing in droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
As always, do not go to work if you are ill. State restrictions now limit much of this as only essential businesses remain open. Social distancing is important for everyone to protect our community, and is especially important if you or someone you live with is at increased risk. If you are ill, even if you have only mild symptoms, social distancing protects other people in our workplaces and community.
As of now there is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19. Those who contract this virus should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms, and for severe cases, treatment should include care to support vital organ functions.
People who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their health care provider immediately. If you are ill with flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your health center or clinic before coming to any scheduled appointments.
At Eskenazi Health, please call 317-880-7666 before coming to your appointment. Health care professionals are available 24/7 to answer questions on symptoms and direct you to the most appropriate care. It is important to first call before arriving at Eskenazi Health facilities.
In these times, it is very important that you use reliable sources for your information. In addition to your health care provider, the CDC and the Indiana State Department of Health are both excellent sources for information. The Indiana State Department of Health has a call center for health care providers and members of the public who have concerns about COVID-19, which is staffed all day at 317-233-7125. Lastly, it is extremely important for all citizens to remain up to date follow the instruction of state authorities to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our communities and state. It will take all of us working together to accomplish this goal. Be safe and well!
Dr. Broderick Rhyant is Chief Physician Executive at Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor.
