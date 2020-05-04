A short time ago the thought of all of us being ordered to live a quarantined existence was unimaginable, but unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic that has attacked virtually every corner of the globe has made a life of isolation the norm rather than the exception.
Although our continued good health and well-being demands that we all practice social distancing for safety, we all need to do what we can to stay in contact with people whether it’s our family members, friends or people we work with.
While the importance and personal and public health benefits of social distancing at this time is clear, it is also important for our well-being as human beings to maintain a sense of connection.
As adults continue to navigate their way through this strange and unsettling time, many of them are parents suddenly burdened with the responsibility of helping their children understand why they’re not going to school or able to play with their friends. With their kids always at home these days, a number of parents have been thrust into role of teacher, which for many comes as a responsibility they never imagined for themselves.
In helping your children with their schoolwork or e-learning assignments, remember that teaching is not you’re chosen profession and focus on doing the best you can. Look for ways to set goals for you and your child as you work together and celebrate with each other when those objectives are achieved.
Connecting in new ways with family is key. However, reaching out to those who live outside our homes who are isolated with a phone call or writing a letter and simply asking someone how they’re doing can have a positive effect on someone and make them feel more connected and cared for.
If approached in a positive way, this can be a time of tremendous growth for all of us. This difficult and challenging period of our lives will eventually come to an end, but until it does we should do everything possible to take good care of ourselves and look out for each other. Social distancing is a physical concept and necessary. Staying connected is an emotional need. Let’s remember to do both and assist others as well in this unprecedented time.
People who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their health care provider immediately. If you are ill with flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your health center or clinic before coming to your appointment. At Eskenazi Health, please call 317.880.7666 before coming to your appointment. Health care professionals are available 24/7 to answer questions on symptoms and direct you to the most appropriate care. It is important to first call before arriving at Eskenazi Health.
