Since my last piece, the world has turned on its head. The first time I heard about the novel (new) coronavirus, or COVID-19, I was watching a news report and it mentioned people had become infected in China. I didn’t listen very carefully because China was literally half a world away. The problems there had no impact on me and my life, or so I thought. A few weeks later my daughter, Alea, placed an order for some items and received an update indicating delivery would be delayed due to a combination of new year celebrations and the coronavirus restrictions in China. Again, it didn’t seem like anything would have a major impact on me or my daily life.
Fast forward to March 24 and the state of Indiana is on a stay-at-home order. Only essential businesses are allowed to remain open, such as grocery stores, gas stations, etc. Quarantine, social distancing and proper hand washing have become words that are used on an hourly basis. Most businesses have closed due to the quarantine. All schools in the state of Indiana are closed. Everything is subject to change. Right now, we are attempting to flatten the curve.
For the first time in U.S. history public libraries are closed to patrons for an extended amount of time. Many library systems have laid off workers, and some librarians and library assistants are working from home by conducting phone or online reference work. What does this impact have on the communities that are served by these institutions? If you haven’t visited your local library lately, you might not be familiar with all the services that are provided. The modern library has always been more than books. At its core, libraries are about information and education. In times past, the hard copy book was the main method of conveyance for information. In the present day, information is conveyed via digital platforms and websites, online catalogs and databases (which are still available). In addition to story times, musical performances, author discussions, book talks, book clubs, game nights, job fairs, classes and cooking demonstrations, etc., citizens also use the library for computers, web access, to apply for jobs and meetings. Many people who are experiencing homelessness visit libraries to have a safe, dry and warm place to stay during the day. Home-school students utilize the library for tours, programs and access to books. Currently all Indiana K-12 students are learning from home. Fortunately, Indianapolis Public Library is still providing services to the community. According to a press release by the library, “Online services remain available at indypl.org for free to those with a library card. Marion County residents 18 and older can apply for a library card online. The library has enhanced its offerings of electronic materials and parents can find book suggestions and recommended activities for children, homework help and other tools for students.”
It’s important to understand how vital the work of libraries and library staff is to our communities.
“When our doors were closed across the nation, library administrations have had to reevaluate online and digital service as well as design new ways to continue to serve our customers of all ages with online programs and services. Yet, no media coverage on how libraries continue to serve. I always remember that ALA slogan, ‘Libraries will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no libraries,’” said Andrew “Sekou” Jackson, past president of Black Caucus American Library Association (BCALA).
During these challenging times we can find opportunities for growth. Richard E. Ashby Jr., president of BCALA, remarked, “This pandemic is the catalyst that will propel libraries into the virtual digital age, as they examine and explore new and exciting platforms to be utilized for the delivery of all library services.”
When our society returns to a new normal, let’s remember this critical work and fund libraries and library staff accordingly.
I would like to offer my thoughts and prayers to everyone who has been affected by the coronavirus. I am dedicating this column to my brother, Lucky H. Hall, who passed away recently. May he rest in power and peace.
Nichelle M. Hayes is a native of Indianapolis. She is an information professional, a genealogist, civic leader and a life longlearner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.