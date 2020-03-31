First responders and their immediate family can take advantage of free laundry and dry cleaning through a program from Tide Cleaners.
Here's how it works:
• Visit the website to find locations in Indianapolis and get any other details.
• Pack your dirty laundry and either drive to your nearest Tide Cleaners storefront or request home service pick-up at participating locations.
• Verify that you are a first responder with badges or a valid form of identification. Family members who bring the laundry on behalf of a first responder must have a photo ID or picture of it. Share it through a closed window or text message image to a guest services representative.
You can use Tide Cleaners services in the following ways:
• 24/7 access — Use the drop box for drop-off and the kiosks for pick-up, day or night.
• Drive-thru and car side valet — Stay in your car and a service representative will assist you for pick-up and drop-off.
• Delivery to home — Only at participating locations.
• Lobby — Place your laundry in bins in the lobby while maintaining a safe distance from employees and other guests.
First responders eligible for free services include paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, medical researchers, police officers and firefighters. Immediate family include next of kin or those who share the same household address.
Free laundry services are available for up to four bags per household per week until April 30.
Clothing exposed to COVID-19, or clothing worn while treating patients, leathers, comforters and wedding dresses are not eligible.
