The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence estimates that one in three women and one in four men are victims of domestic violence. Due to a stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19, many victims are trapped inside with their abuser.
At Coburn Place, which offers support services and housing options to victims of intimate partner violence, mobile advocacy has been part of the organization’s outreach, but that is now the full-time method.
“We knew that when the stay-at-home order came, it would be really detrimental to folks living in an abusive situation because they are already isolated,” said Lara Chandler, chief operating officer at Coburn Place, “and this would even further isolate them and make it an unsafe situation for survivors.”
Coburn Place staff would usually help survivors make a safety plan in person, but that now has to be done virtually. Plus, some details of safety plans need to be updated to account for the fact that opportunities to get help are changing.
A safety plan before may have included checking in with a boss or co-workers, for example, but many places of business are closed. Instead, maybe a safety plan includes keeping as much distance as possible from an abuser while in the home.
“You have to think outside the box,” Chandler said.
• NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE — Advocates are available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233 or online.
Shonna Majors, the city’s director of community violence reduction, said victims of domestic violence should have an eye to the future because however difficult it is right now to get help, it could get worse over the coming weeks as social distancing guidelines become even stricter.
Majors’ staff continues to inform victims about what resources are available, but she said it’s especially important now for individuals to keep tabs on one another.
“Please keep an eye on your neighbors,” she said, “and check in on your people on a regular basis just to make sure people are doing OK.”
Since states began implementing stay-at-home orders in March, liquor sales around the country have risen. In an extension of the stay-at-home order, Gov. Eric Holcomb on April 6 switched liquor store sales to curbside pickup only.
Kelly McBride, executive director of the Domestic Violence Network, is concerned that increased liquor sales — along with economic insecurity and anxiety surrounding the pandemic — could put domestic abuse victims at an increased risk.
“One of these things alone doesn’t cause domestic violence,” McBride said. “But together, it could increase domestic violence rates, and we’re expecting a spike.”
Majors said her office was concerned about increased alcohol sales early on, but she’s hopeful having some mental health resources available online can reduce that urge to self-medicate.
To ensure the safety of individuals stuck inside with an abuser, McBride urged family and friends to reach out to them regularly and at the same time each day.
“Loved ones and family members are really important right now,” she said. “Call and check in with a victim, the same time every day would be ideal so you’ll know there’s a problem if they don’t answer. Have a code word, something that wouldn’t set off the abuser, but the person can let you know they’re in danger.”
For women who have to flee a dangerous situation, however, COVID-19 is making things more difficult.
Many shelters, including the Julian Center, are only taking new clients if they are at a high risk of being murdered by their abuser. McBride recommends that victims work with an advocate from a shelter for assistance in being put in a hotel to get away from their abuser and get a safety plan put in place.
Contact staff writer Breanna Cooper at 317-762-7848. Follow her on Twitter @BreannaNCooper. Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.