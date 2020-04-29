The Indianapolis Recorder, along with Next Generation Initiative and InnoPower, will host a virtual town hall at noon May 2 about parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town hall will stream on Zoom and the Recorder’s Facebook page.
The town hall will focus on adapting to at-home education while maintaining other responsibilities, including working from home.
Panelists are Ashley Virden, a parent part of EmpowerED Families; Ashley Thomas, regional organizing director for Stand for Children; Mariama Shaheed, CEO and principal at Global Preparatory Academy at Riverside 44; and Nathaniel McGuire, counselor and CEO at Empower Counseling, Coaching, and Spiritual Direction.
Recorder columnist Marshawn Wolley will be the moderator. The public can submit questions in advance by sending an email to marshawn@marshawnwolley.com.
