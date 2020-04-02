The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) will host a Facebook Live event at 10:30 a.m. April 8 to detail the recently passed federal stimulus package (CARES Act) and how it affects unemployment benefits.
The hour-long event will stream on the DWD’s Facebook page, where viewers can find the recorded discussion with agency leaders after it airs.
It will also include information for self-employed people and contractors affected by COVID-19, and the most commonly asked questions DWD receives.
Fred Payne, commissioner of the DWD, said there were 146,243 unemployment claims filed last week.
